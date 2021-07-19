Brokerages Set F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) PT at $12.50

Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

FNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE FNB traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.05. 115,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,218,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.34. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $13.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.77.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.37 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 23.97%. F.N.B.’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNB. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 203,033.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 18,273 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 869,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 55,031 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 11,085 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 262,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 125,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 516,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 43,520 shares in the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

