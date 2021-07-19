Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 535.13 ($6.99).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Synthomer from GBX 515 ($6.73) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Synthomer from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 538 ($7.03) target price on shares of Synthomer in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Synthomer in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 538 ($7.03) target price on shares of Synthomer in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In related news, insider Holly Van Deursen acquired 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 517 ($6.75) per share, with a total value of £24,557.50 ($32,084.53).

LON SYNT traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 503 ($6.57). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,467. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.47. The company has a market capitalization of £2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 717.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 518.02. Synthomer has a fifty-two week low of GBX 276.20 ($3.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 564.50 ($7.38).

Synthomer Company Profile

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

