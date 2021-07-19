New England Asset Management Inc. Acquires 35,150 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,707,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,150 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises 19.2% of New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. New England Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.19% of U.S. Bancorp worth $979,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 54.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,000,417,000 after buying an additional 12,779,463 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,438,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,720,000 after purchasing an additional 589,802 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.7% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 18,170,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,831 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,779,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,350,000 after buying an additional 448,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $673,915,000. Institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $1,131,897.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,179,287.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $514,947.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.81. 349,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,107,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.68.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Stephens boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.10.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

