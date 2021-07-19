Zoran Bogdanovic Buys 152 Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,653 ($34.66) per share, for a total transaction of £4,032.56 ($5,268.57).

On Thursday, June 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 153 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,663 ($34.79) per share, for a total transaction of £4,074.39 ($5,323.22).

On Monday, May 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 156 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,522 ($32.95) per share, for a total transaction of £3,934.32 ($5,140.21).

CCH traded down GBX 65 ($0.85) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,567 ($33.54). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,022. The company has a market capitalization of £9.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,602.76. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 52-week low of GBX 1,711.60 ($22.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,694 ($35.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a €0.64 ($0.75) dividend. This is a boost from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 2.14%. Coca-Cola HBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,750 ($35.93) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,725 ($35.60).

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

