Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by New England Asset Management Inc.

New England Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up about 0.1% of New England Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.46.

NYSE EMR traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.02. 117,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,722,254. The company has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $99.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.04.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

