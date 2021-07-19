Renasant Bank Purchases 233 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Renasant Bank boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $350,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of Facebook by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.20.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.49, for a total value of $89,122.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,951.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total transaction of $20,380,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,297,020 shares of company stock worth $755,857,426. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $337.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $955.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.67. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.90 and a 52 week high of $358.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

