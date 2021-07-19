IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $5.29 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,960 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857,457 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,787,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034,535 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,170.4% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $893,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,625,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,673,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CFO Rajat Taneja sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total value of $227,001.00. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total transaction of $2,619,721.65. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,721.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,347 shares of company stock valued at $28,363,502. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V opened at $244.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.60. The company has a market cap of $476.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.26, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.92.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

