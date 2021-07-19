Port Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Port Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,824 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 142.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,567,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,808,000 after buying an additional 1,508,408 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,691,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,904,000 after purchasing an additional 538,772 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America stock opened at $36.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.32. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.