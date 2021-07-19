300,000 Shares in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) Purchased by Empyrean Capital Partners LP

Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the first quarter worth about $37,000. III Capital Management purchased a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

DGNU stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.94. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,488. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

