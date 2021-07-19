Empyrean Capital Partners LP Sells 257,771 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Empyrean Capital Partners LP lowered its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 53.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257,771 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP owned about 0.19% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $5,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SFM. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,253.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

In related news, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $60,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $694,892.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SFM stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.31. The company had a trading volume of 62,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.57. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $29.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

