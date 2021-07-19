Empyrean Capital Partners LP Makes New Investment in Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NEBC)

Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NEBC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,483,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,720,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP owned 18.16% of Nebula Caravel Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the first quarter worth $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $125,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $146,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $271,000.

Separately, Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Nebula Caravel Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.96 during midday trading on Monday. 1,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,856. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96. Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $13.11.

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Profile

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

