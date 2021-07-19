697,800 Shares in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Purchased by Empyrean Capital Partners LP

Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 697,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,718,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COMM. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CommScope in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in CommScope by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in CommScope by 13,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in CommScope in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in CommScope in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Get CommScope alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on COMM. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.90.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.25. The company had a trading volume of 49,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,260. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.35. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.83. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.73.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a positive return on equity of 132.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

CommScope Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM).

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.