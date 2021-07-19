Redmile Group LLC Sells 53,400 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Redmile Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 53,400 shares during the quarter. Redmile Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Biogen worth $45,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB remained flat at $$324.62 during trading on Monday. 25,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,166. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $330.63. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

