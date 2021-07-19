Harvey Partners LLC Has $5.88 Million Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Harvey Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,550 shares during the period. Valmont Industries accounts for about 4.1% of Harvey Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Harvey Partners LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $5,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VMI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.33.

Shares of NYSE:VMI traded down $3.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $219.84. The stock had a trading volume of 127 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,930. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.98 and a 52 week high of $265.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.18.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $774.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.84 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Valmont Industries’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.45%.

In other Valmont Industries news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $252,004.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

