Redmile Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,490,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. Redmile Group LLC owned 0.07% of Atreca worth $38,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCEL. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Atreca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Atreca by 438.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Atreca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atreca by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atreca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atreca stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,581. Atreca, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $20.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.93.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.05). On average, analysts anticipate that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atreca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

