First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $175.33.

FRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of First Republic Bank stock traded down $4.78 on Wednesday, reaching $190.75. 16,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $100.38 and a 1-year high of $202.07.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 291.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 75.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.