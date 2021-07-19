Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Receives $171.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. CL King reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 565.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 251.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 250.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CBRL traded down $2.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.63. 6,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,633. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $102.01 and a 12 month high of $178.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $713.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.81) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 196.08%.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.