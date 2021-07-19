Redmile Group LLC Buys 216,821 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,340,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,821 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC owned 5.51% of REGENXBIO worth $79,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandywine Managers LLC raised its position in REGENXBIO by 4.5% in the first quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 4.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $180,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,425,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder W.R. Stephens, Iii 2012 Trust sold 4,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $117,035.00. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of REGENXBIO stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,873. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.18. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $50.26.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.97 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 77.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RGNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.