Redmile Group LLC Raises Stake in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) by 16.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,314,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467,992 shares during the period. Nurix Therapeutics accounts for approximately 1.5% of Redmile Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Redmile Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Nurix Therapeutics worth $103,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $255,000. Chescapmanager LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $231,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 104.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 18,491 shares during the period. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $925,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 440.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

In related news, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,830 shares in the company, valued at $282,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $35,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,300 shares of company stock worth $677,126 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRIX stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.03. 3,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,646. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $52.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -11.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.17.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 389.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

