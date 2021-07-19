Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Holdings Lifted by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 244.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,729 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.5% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $70,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMO. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.81.

TMO opened at $519.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $479.62. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $390.71 and a 52-week high of $532.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.