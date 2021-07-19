Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target Increased to C$51.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its price objective boosted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$46.50 to C$51.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$41.00 to C$42.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$42.25 to C$43.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.53.

OTCMKTS BOWFF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,568. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $36.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.49.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 48.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $91.42 million for the quarter.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

