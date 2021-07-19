Orbimed Advisors LLC Purchases 287,356 Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,373,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,356 shares during the quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned 5.81% of X4 Pharmaceuticals worth $11,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XFOR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. 62.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XFOR traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.61. 3,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,061. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.66. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.38 and a 12-month high of $10.70.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46). As a group, research analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In related news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 5,417 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $42,469.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,375.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Derek M. Meisner sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $32,661.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 76,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,848.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,655 shares of company stock worth $260,332 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

