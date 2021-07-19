Orbimed Advisors LLC Makes New $17.80 Million Investment in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 230,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,800,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Galapagos by 936.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Knott David M purchased a new stake in Galapagos during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Galapagos in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 10.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLPG stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.45. The company had a trading volume of 8,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,721. Galapagos NV has a 12-month low of $56.79 and a 12-month high of $214.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.51.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $1.47. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $137.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Galapagos NV will post -5.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Galapagos in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James set a $65.80 price target on shares of Galapagos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Galapagos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.78.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

