Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $37.13 Million Stock Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. cut its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 528,002 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 194,476 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.66% of Popular worth $37,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Popular by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Popular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,907,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Popular by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 406,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,560,000 after acquiring an additional 21,007 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Popular by 750.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Popular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

BPOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, increased their price target on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.17.

Shares of BPOP traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.28. 4,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,133. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.20. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.30 and a fifty-two week high of $83.72.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $632.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.12 million. Popular had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 28.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

In other news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $749,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $542,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,033 shares of company stock worth $1,293,863 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.