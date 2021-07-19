Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Increases Holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 1,629.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,242,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170,514 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $32,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 579.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.11.

In related news, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 10,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $300,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 141,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,489,219 in the last three months. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AQUA traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.06. 7,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,947. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 58.89 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.64. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $34.05.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $346.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.00 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

