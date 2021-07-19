Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Shares Purchased by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 1,108.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,777 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 302,483 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $41,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Proofpoint by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 144.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 339.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 749,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,315,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PFPT traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $174.31. 10,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,679. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $174.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of -74.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFPT. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Northland Securities cut shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Proofpoint has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.69.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

