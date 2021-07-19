Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Boosts Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 318.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,765,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,343,882 shares during the period. Norwegian Cruise Line makes up approximately 0.6% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.48% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $48,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,171,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,282,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,588,000 after buying an additional 3,107,112 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,462,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,699,000 after buying an additional 1,924,402 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,702,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,078,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,756,000 after buying an additional 665,948 shares during the period. 53.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

NCLH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

In related news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $1,176,838.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,682,066.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded down $1.33 on Monday, reaching $21.81. 1,002,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,133,518. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.70.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 9,693.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.96%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.51 EPS for the current year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.