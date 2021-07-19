Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New Investment in Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,061,000. Arrival makes up 1.1% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 18.24% of Arrival at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVL. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrival in the 1st quarter worth about $271,829,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arrival in the 1st quarter worth about $37,386,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrival in the 1st quarter worth about $9,719,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrival in the 1st quarter worth about $6,884,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arrival in the 1st quarter worth about $1,448,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVL traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.40. 33,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,294,319. Arrival has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $37.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.76.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARVL shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Arrival in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Arrival in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Arrival Company Profile

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

