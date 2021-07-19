Boxer Capital LLC Invests $1.65 Million in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $409,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,330,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,659,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $630,000. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,270,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Bolt Biotherapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Bolt Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.31. 73,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,668. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $43.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.54. The company has a current ratio of 22.58, a quick ratio of 22.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.66 million and a P/E ratio of -0.60.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.22). On average, equities research analysts predict that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.