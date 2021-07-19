1,550,998 Shares in Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) Bought by Boxer Capital LLC

Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,550,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,930,000. Boxer Capital LLC owned approximately 6.05% of Talis Biomedical as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Talis Biomedical in the first quarter worth about $41,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Talis Biomedical during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Talis Biomedical during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Talis Biomedical alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Talis Biomedical from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Talis Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

In other news, Director Randal W. Scott bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $202,600.00.

TLIS traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,569. Talis Biomedical Co. has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.38.

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($3.82). The company had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 million. Analysts anticipate that Talis Biomedical Co. will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Talis Biomedical Company Profile

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Talis Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talis Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.