General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. cut its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,054 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned 0.05% of General Dynamics worth $25,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.47.

GD stock traded down $5.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $184.27. The company had a trading volume of 19,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,909. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.78. The company has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $129.17 and a 12 month high of $197.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

