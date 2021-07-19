Psagot Investment House Ltd. Sells 133,251 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 641,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 133,251 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned 0.87% of Delek US worth $13,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DK. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Delek US by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 245,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 28,468 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delek US by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 676,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after acquiring an additional 347,624 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,325,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Delek US by 248.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 124,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 88,788 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Delek US news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $27,031.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DK traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.02. 10,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $27.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.63.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.74) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

DK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delek US presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.46.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

