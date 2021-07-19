Q Global Advisors LLC Invests $175,000 in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU)

Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $794,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $481,000. MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,000,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,489,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,000,000.

BRPMU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,801. B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.07.

B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

