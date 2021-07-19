Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 52.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.38.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

XLRN traded up $2.44 on Monday, hitting $119.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,127. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.84 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.25. Acceleron Pharma has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $146.15.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $24.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.15 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 158.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 469.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $7,326,768.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter worth $38,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 20.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter worth $86,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.