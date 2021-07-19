Q Global Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 9,478 Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,478 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaos in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaos in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaos in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Danaos by 15,216.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 107,215 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 106,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaos in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaos alerts:

Shares of Danaos stock traded down $0.96 on Monday, hitting $61.18. 8,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,452. Danaos Co. has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Danaos had a net margin of 86.41% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $132.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaos Co. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Danaos’s payout ratio is 27.86%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DAC shares. Fearnley Fonds initiated coverage on Danaos in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Danaos from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Danaos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.31.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

Featured Story: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.