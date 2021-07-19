Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Position Increased by Crosslink Capital Inc.

Crosslink Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 494,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology comprises approximately 4.4% of Crosslink Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Crosslink Capital Inc. owned about 0.07% of Marvell Technology worth $24,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,700 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $54.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,660,885. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.47. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $58.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of -142.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRVL. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.91.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.