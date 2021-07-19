Stadium Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Stadium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 162,575 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000. Mitek Systems makes up about 1.1% of Stadium Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 708,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,937,000 after purchasing an additional 350,054 shares during the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mitek Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $4,854,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,143,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,824,000 after buying an additional 261,119 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 1,079.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 181,721 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $1,931,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $219,444.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,731.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITK remained flat at $$18.27 during mid-day trading on Monday. 5,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.60 million, a P/E ratio of 83.73 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $19.88.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.97 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 16.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MITK shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mitek Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

