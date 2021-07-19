FuzeX Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 92% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. FuzeX has a total market capitalization of $365,879.25 and approximately $2.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FuzeX coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FuzeX has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003259 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00047381 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002441 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013026 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006615 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.51 or 0.00770624 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

FuzeX Profile

FuzeX (CRYPTO:FXT) is a coin. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 coins and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 coins. The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co

According to CryptoCompare, “FuzeX is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that allows users to convert fiat into cryptocurrencies in real time. With FuzeX card, you can bridge the gap between your online funds and the ones in your pocket. Token holders are able to purchase FuzeX Cards and are also entitled to cheaper annual fees. “

FuzeX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FuzeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

