PRIA Trading 7.9% Lower This Week (PRIA)

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 19th. PRIA has a total market cap of $178,095.32 and $1,521.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRIA coin can now be bought for $2.57 or 0.00008367 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PRIA has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003259 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00047381 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002441 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013026 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006615 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.51 or 0.00770624 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

PRIA Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

Buying and Selling PRIA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

