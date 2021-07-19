BEST (NYSE:BEST) Trading Down 6.4%

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) shares fell 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.29 and last traded at $1.31. 18,507 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,665,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $505.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.56.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.62). BEST had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 87.55%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.81) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BEST Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in BEST during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of BEST during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BEST during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of BEST by 290.9% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 38,400 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BEST during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

About BEST (NYSE:BEST)

BEST, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the smart supply chain services. It operates through the following business segments: Express Delivery, Freight Delivery, Supply Chain Management, Global Logistics Services, Ucargo Services, and Capital Services. The company was founded by Shao Ning Chou in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

