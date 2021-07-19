Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Down 6.8%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) shares dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.17 and last traded at $7.22. Approximately 40,722 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,882,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

YSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. 86 Research started coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.66.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $220.47 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YSG. Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the 4th quarter worth about $760,054,000. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the 4th quarter worth about $97,138,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the 4th quarter worth about $75,007,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the 1st quarter worth about $54,208,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Yatsen by 510.4% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,641,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,326,000 after buying an additional 3,881,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

About Yatsen (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

