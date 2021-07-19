Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) traded down 7.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.67 and last traded at $3.73. 30,925 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,312,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.54.

The stock has a market cap of $879.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 5.97%.

In related news, Director John L. Harrington sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $70,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $103,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

