Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock Price Down 7%

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) traded down 7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.05 and last traded at $5.21. 31,373 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,491,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Get Precigen alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 83.29% and a negative net margin of 134.74%. The firm had revenue of $24.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.85 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $105,869.00. Also, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 509,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $3,856,665.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,342,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,706,275.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,857,746 shares of company stock worth $20,623,567. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 836,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 26,309 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Precigen by 494.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 15,822 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Precigen by 2,079.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 14,558 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Precigen by 1,403.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 371,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 347,123 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Precigen by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,816,000 after buying an additional 726,353 shares during the period. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precigen Company Profile (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.