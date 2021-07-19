EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Hits New 12-Month Low at $28.14

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.14 and last traded at $28.58, with a volume of 2686 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.24.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EVER shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EverQuote currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

The company has a market cap of $830.33 million, a P/E ratio of -59.54 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.79.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. EverQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $337,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 508,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,172,299.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darryl Auguste sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $27,028.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,075 shares of company stock worth $1,210,104. 37.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in EverQuote by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in EverQuote by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EverQuote during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in EverQuote during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

