Frontier Wealth Management LLC Purchases 45,840 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 115.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,840 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $4,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 449.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,786,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,857,000 after buying an additional 1,461,403 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,552,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,601,000 after buying an additional 1,019,421 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $28,044,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,997,000 after buying an additional 431,053 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,372,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,610,000 after buying an additional 371,455 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

BSY stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,839. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.66.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.26 million. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

In other news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 238,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $12,156,300.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 923,306 shares in the company, valued at $46,977,809.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 193,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $9,198,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,023,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,606,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,387,146 shares of company stock valued at $75,391,963. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BSY shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Griffin Securities initiated coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.61.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.