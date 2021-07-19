391,475 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Bought by Duquesne Family Office LLC

Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 391,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,304,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 1.2% of Duquesne Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 104.8% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 15,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 8,006 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after buying an additional 19,225 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 38.8% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,112.7% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 25,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 23,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 505,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,364,000 after buying an additional 18,280 shares during the last quarter. 17.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.28. 166,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,203,194. The company has a market capitalization of $592.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $65.80 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 38.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3917 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.59%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

