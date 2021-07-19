1,841,239 Shares in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Acquired by Duquesne Family Office LLC

Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,841,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,614,000. ON Semiconductor accounts for 2.0% of Duquesne Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.73. 172,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,463,900. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.80.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.09.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $49,543.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,114 shares in the company, valued at $4,996,754.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $339,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 232,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,747,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,283 shares of company stock worth $892,231. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Read More: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.