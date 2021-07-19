Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.80.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AJX shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Great Ajax from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Great Ajax in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AJX traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,678. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.69. Great Ajax has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $13.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a net margin of 60.35% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Great Ajax will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This is a boost from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.72%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Great Ajax during the first quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Great Ajax by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Great Ajax by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Great Ajax during the first quarter worth about $134,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

