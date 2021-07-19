Court Place Advisors LLC Acquires 300 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO traded down $1.00 on Monday, hitting $46.31. The stock had a trading volume of 102,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,959,431. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $85.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

