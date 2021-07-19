Cormorant Asset Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Cormorant Asset Management LP cut its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 81,011 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 31,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 17,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NKTR. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

In related news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $154,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 288,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,581,001.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 13,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $245,055.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,877 shares of company stock worth $1,360,269. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,233. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.54. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.15 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.12% and a negative net margin of 340.31%. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company researches and develops pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology, immunology, and virology, as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

